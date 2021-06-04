Free practice 1: Charles second, Carlos third

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and third fastest respectively in the first free practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

40 laps. On what was a very dirty track, the main aim of the session was to do as many laps as possible. Charles and Carlos started off on the Hard tyre before switching to the Soft compound in the middle of the session and then reverting to the hardest available Pirelli compound. Leclerc and Sainz both covered 20 laps, the quickest being a 1’43”227 for the former and a 1’43”521 for the latter.

Second session. The cars will be back on track at 16 local (14 CET) for the second free practice session.