Race recap: Carlos third, Charles an unlucky 11th

At the Spielberg circuit, it’s time for the Austrian Grand Prix, the eleventh round of the season. Carlos Sainz starts from fourth, Charles Leclerc from sixth. The air is at 31 degrees, the track at 45.

Start. Carlos is passed by Lewis Hamilton, while Charles makes contact with Sergio Perez and Oscar Piastri, resulting with damage to the front wing. He pits and rejoins 19th with Hard tyres and a new nose.

Lap 6. Carlos passes Hamilton for fourth.

Lap 15. Charles pits again for Medium tyres and rejoins 20th.

Lap 22. Sainz pits for Hard tyres. He is fifth.

Lap 33. Charles pits for another set of Mediums.

Lap 47. A second stop for Carlos, taking on Medium tyres. He rejoins sixth.

Lap 50. Charles pits for Medium tyres having got as high as 11th. He is now 18th.

Lap 66. A collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris leaves George Russell in the lead, ahead of Carlos who is being chased by a hard-charging Piastri.

Lap 68. Piastri passes Sainz.

Finish. Russell wins from Piastri and Carlos. Charles is eleventh, just outside the points.