Carlos: “I’m expecting the closest qualifying of the season”

Carlos Sainz met the press in the Scuderia Ferrari HP hospitality unit prior to what will be the third Sprint weekend of the season. “We will only have one free practice session and so it will be important to make the most of the preparation work carried out back in the factory. We hope we have done everything well and to be at the front right from the start.”

As many as eight cars in two tenths. Sainz believes that, in Spielberg, where the lap time is only just over 60 seconds, the qualifying sessions, tomorrow for the Sprint and Saturday afternoon for the Grand Prix, could be the closest ever. “I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see up to eight cars in two tenths,” said the Spaniard. “So even the slightest little improvement could be enough to move up one or more places.”

Concentrating on ourselves. Despite the close competition, Carlos believes the best plan to get a good result is to ignore what others are doing. “There’s no need to get distracted, we must focus on ourselves and work on every detail. “Everyone in the team knows what needs to be done and we have to execute everything as precisely as possible. Probably this track is better suited to our car than Spain, but we will have to do everything to get all the potential out of it. If we succeed, then we can fight for pole and therefore, also for the win.”