Sprint recap: Carlos third, Charles 12th

Time for the Sprint race at the Spielberg circuit. Carlos starts from fifth, Charles from ninth, after he was given a 3 place grid penalty for having impeded Oscar Piastri in the Sprint Shootout earlier in the day. It’s raining in Austria, the air temperature is 16 degrees, the track is at 21.

Start. Carlos makes up one place and Charles stays ninth.

Lap 6. Carlos is still fourth, but Charles is in a gaggle with Esteban Ocon ahead of him and Lando Norris right behind.

Lap 11. Carlos is fighting Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez. The Mexican passes the German on lap 12 for second place and next time round, Carlos moves up to third.

Lap 16. In duelling with Ocon, Charles makes a small mistake and loses a place to Norris to be tenth.

Lap18. Hulkenberg pits for Softs and Charles is ninth again, before he too pits on the next lap, rejoining 14th.

Lap 20. Charles passes Valtteri Bottas for 13th place.

Lap 22. Leclerc passes Alex Albon for 12th place.

Chequered flag. And so it ends with Carlos a great third, while Charles comes home in 12th place.