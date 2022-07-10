Race recap: Brilliant Charles takes third win of the year. Carlos retires

Temperature: air 22°, track 28°

Start. Max Verstappen keeps the lead off the line ahead of Charles Leclerc and George Russell passes Carlos Sainz at turn 1, but the Spaniard retakes third place at turn 3.

Lap 12. Leclerc attacks Verstappen at turn 4 and gts ahead to take the lead.

Lap 13. Verstappen pits, promoting Carlos to second.

Lap 20. Leclerc has a 4 second lead over Carlos and heads Verstappen by 19.

Lap 27. Leclerc pits to take on Hard tyres, so Carlos leads.

Lap 28. Now Sainz pits for Hards, a quick stop in 2.3 seconds. Verstappen leads from Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and Sainz

Lap 29. Hamilton pits, Carlos is third again.

Lap 33. Charles closes on Verstappen and passes him to lead again.

Lap 36. Carlos closes on Verstappen and is almost on his tail.

Lap 37. Max pits for new Hards. Leclerc leads from Carlos and the Dutchman.

Lap 50. Charles pits for new Hards in 2.4 second, rejoining behind Carlos and Max.

Lap 51. Carlos also pits in 2.6 seconds, rejoining behind Charles. Verstappen leads from Leclerc and Sainz.

Giro 53. Charles catches Max and passes him at turn 4, having got alongside at turn 3.

Lap 58. Carlos has to retire with a car problem. Virtual Safety Car.

Lap 59. Charles pits and takes on Mediums.

Lap 61. Leclerc leads Verstappen and Hamilton.

Giro 67. Charles has throttle problems but keeps going.

Chequered flag. Ferrari’s 242nd Formula 1 win, a fifth for Charles. The Monegasque is delighted with his first victory since the Australian GP. A shame for Carlos who could have made it a one-two.