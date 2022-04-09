Quali recap: Charles on pole! Carlos an unlucky ninth

Temperature: track 31°, air 26°

Q1. Charles and Carlos go out on new Softs in their F1-75s. The Monegasque posts a 1’19”391, while the Spaniard did a 1’19”179 on his second attempt. Leclerc then got down to 1’18”881, with both men getting through to the next phase.



Q2. The two F1-75s go out on used Softs. Leclerc does a 1’19”008, while Carlos posts a 1’19”207. The Ferraris then switch to new Soft tyres: the Spaniard manages a 1’18”739, the Monegasque immediately does a 1’18”606, which is enough for both of them to get through to the final part.



Q3. The top ten shoot-out begins. Leclerc and Sainz are on new Soft tyres. Charles goes quickest in 1’18”239, while Carlos does not manage to cross the line before the red flags come out following a crash for Fernando Alonso. Sainz was on course for a top four time but he will have to try again. The session resumes and Charles produces a masterful lap to take pole in 1’17”868. Unfortunately, Carlos makes a mistake on his only flying lap and has to settle for ninth place with a 1’19”408. If it hadn’t been for the red flags, the Spaniard would have started from somewhere on the front two rows.

