Free practice 3: Charles and Carlos second and fifth

Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and fifth fastest respectively in the final free practice session for the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.

32 laps. Both drivers started the session running the Soft tyres, with Carlos posting a 1’20”390 and Charles a 1’20”689. The session was red flagged when Sebastian Vettel crashed, after which the two F1-75s went out on the same tyres, with Leclerc getting down to 1’20”120, then 1’19”703, while Sainz produced a 1’20”286 followed by a 1’19”419. Towards the end of the session, they both ran a new set for a qualifying run, with Charles lapping in 1’19”249. Carlos was unable to improve when the session was stopped with four minutes still on the clock, after Lance Stroll crashed. Leclerc did 15 laps and Sainz completed 17. Qualifying starts at 16 local (8 CET).

