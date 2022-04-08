Free practice 1: Carlos and Charles top the time sheet

The Scuderia Ferrari drivers set the two fastest times in the first free practice session for the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park, with Carlos Sainz ahead of Charles Leclerc.

45 laps. Carlos and Charles both started on the Hard tyres, setting times of 1’21”249 and 1’21”815 respectively. The session was red flagged so that debris could be removed from the track, after which the two F1-75s switched to Soft tyres, on which the drivers got down to 1’19”806 and 1’20”377. Towards the end of the session, both drivers ran a heavier fuel load and the Hard tyres they had used at the start. Sainz did a total of 24 laps and Leclerc completed 21. The second hour of free practice starts at 16 local (8 CET).