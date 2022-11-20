Race recap: Charles second, Carlos fourth

Temperature: air 26°, track 30°

Start. With both drivers on the second row, Charles maintains third place, but Carlos is passed by Lewis Hamilton. Braking at the end of the straight, the Spaniard passes the Englishman, who cuts the corner to keep ahead.

Lap 2. Hamilton gives the place back to Carlos, but then passes him at the hairpin.

Lap 9. Carlos retakes the position so that the Ferraris are third and fourth again.

Lap 15. Sergio Perez pits to change tyres, promoting Charles and Carlos to second and third.

Lap 17. Carlos pits for Hard tyres and rejoins seventh.

Lap 19. Hamilton pits and Carlos is up to sixth and then passes Fernando Alonso for fifth.

Lap 20. Sainz passes Sebastian Vettel for fourth place. Max Verstappen pits so Charles leads.

Lap 21. It’s Leclerc’s turn to pit. He rejoins third.

Lap 33. Perez pits for new Hards. Charles is second.

Lap 39. Sainz comes in for new Hards and rejoins fifth.

Lap 55. Hamilton has problems. Carlos moves up to fourth.

Finish. Verstappen wins and Charles’ second place means he takes second in the Drivers’ championship, while the team does the same in the Constructors.’