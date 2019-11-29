Come the end of the first free practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers were fifth and seventh fastest. Sebastian Vettel stopped the clocks in 1’38”906 and Charles Leclerc did a 1’39”249.

Mishap. Both drivers worked mainly on race set-up, with Sebastian completing 19 laps and Charles 18. The German had a slight mishap right at the end when he spun into the barriers at turn 19, his SF90 suffering just light damage.

Second session. This afternoon, at 5pm (14 CET) to be precise, the action resumes for the more relevant 90 minutes of the day, given that the cars will be on track in similar climatic conditions to those they will encounter in tomorrow’s qualifying and Sunday’s race.