As was by now routine practice, the engine for the F 1 single-seater, originally a 275, became a 340

This thanks to the increase in cylinder capacity from the original 3322 cc to the 4101 cc of the second type. A first engine test on a GP49 type chassis was carried out during the French GP trials, although the cars were not raced. This version was then only used in a non-championship race – the Nations’ Cup GP in Geneva on 30 July 1950. That is why the 340 does not appear in the official list of Ferrari single-seaters which took part in the F1 world championships, although it was widely used for sports and grand touring cars.