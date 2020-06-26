The FDA racks up the kilometres

The Ferrari Driver Academy students competing in Formula Regional and Italian Formula 4 had a successful two-day test at Imola’s Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

The test programme continues for Formula Regional and the Italian Formula 4 championship prior to the 2020 season which starts on 2 August at Misano. The Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola hosted the series for a very busy two-day session, with Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) represented by Gianluca Petecof and Arthur Leclerc in Formula Regional and Dino Beganovic in Formula 4. The two categories took turns on track, each having eight sessions and over the two days they got through plenty of work.



Petecof on form, Leclerc on the up. Gianluca Petecof was consistently among the fastest on track, even up against more experienced drivers from other categories, who took the opportunity to get back on track after the lockdown. At the end of the first day, the 17-year old Brazilian was fastest among the regular drivers in the series, lapping in 1.40.040, completing 70 laps. Arthur Leclerc did the same number on the first day and stopped the clocks in 1.40.682, as he improved with each passing lap. The Monegasque continued to improve on the second day despite an engine problem which meant he missed one of the two morning sessions. After an engine change, Leclerc did a 1.39.562 in the afternoon, but the quickest over the two days at Imola was Gianluca who on the first morning run did a 1’39”404. Over the two days at Imola, Petecof did 149 laps and Leclerc did 122.



Beganovic continues to improve. Dino Beganovic is continuing with his Formula 4 apprenticeship. The 16-year old Swede who is tackling his first season in single-seaters, continued with the programme of adapting to the car, progressing with each passing sessions, his lap times constantly dropping. In the first run on the second morning, Dino pulled a muscle after driving over a kerb and as a precaution, he had a medical check just to put his and the team’s minds at rest. He was back on track in the afternoon, setting his best time of 1’45”045 in the last session of the day. He completed 118 laps of the Imola track over the two days, which was a very useful experience for such a young driver.

