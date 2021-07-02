The FDA-ACI Scouting Camp ends at Fiorano

A Scouting Camp organised by the Ferrari Driver Academy as part of its partnership with the ACI (Automobile Club d’Italia) assessing four young drivers, all born in 2006, came to an end late this afternoon. Two of the drivers were picked by the ACI – the Italians Brando Badoer, son of former F1 driver Luca, and Andrea Kimi Antonelli – who joined the course yesterday. The other two, Finland’s Tuukka Matti Taponen and Spain’s Bruno Del Pino, are currently karting with Tony Kart, another long time FDA partner.

At the wheel of a Formula 4 car. The youngsters spent five busy days being assessed, the first three days tackling sessions that tested their physical ability, their attitude and suitability to a tough life as a racing driver, both on and off the track. Then, over the last two days all the activity was on track, with the youngsters each getting to drive a Formula 4 car at Fiorano, supplied by the ACI and the Iron Lynx team. The Tatuus car was fitted with tyres supplied by Pirelli, another FDA partner when it comes to scouting out new talent and the engineers were impressed with their speed, approach and consistency.

Back to karts. The youngsters headed off from the camp and will now be focussing on their respective karting championships. The experts at the Ferrari Driver Academy will now carefully study all the data to help them evaluate these four youngsters, one of who could be invited back to Maranello towards the end of the year for the Scouting World Finals, the last part of the selection process to decide who might join the Ferrari Driver Academy.



