Rafael Camara continues with Prema in Formula Regional

Rafael Camara will continue to race in Formula Regional next year with the Prema team. The Ferrari Driver Academy student born in 2005, took two wins in his first season in the category, along with a further three podium finishes, three pole positions and one fastest race lap in the European championship in which he finished fifth. He was also classified third in the Middle East series, finishing on the podium six times.

More ambitious goals. For 2024, Camara plans to be a front-runner fighting for the title, up against other drivers also in their second year in the category, as well as those moving up from Formula 4. The first round of the European series takes place at Hockenheim in mid-May.

Determined. “As a Ferrari Driver Academy driver, I am very happy to continue racing with Prema. We spent a great year together in 2023, all working well together and it really feels like one big family. I can’t wait for next season to start and to continue my journey. I learned so much in my first season in Formula Regional and I will try to do my best to continue to learn and to improve. I’m confident the coming year is going to be a positive one.”