Taponen and Camara on track in Dubai

The Formula Regional Middle East series moves to the Dubai Autodrome this week for round three of five and the two Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy students are hoping to do well.

After two rounds on consecutive weeks at the Yas Marina circuit, all competitors have been able to take a one week breather before racing again at the Dubai Autodrome. The 5.390 kilometre-long track is staging the keenly awaited round three after the first six races in Abu Dhabi. On the second weekend, Tuukka Taponen took two wins to lead the series on 100 points. The 17 year old Finn thus made an excellent Formula Regional debut, rapidly adapting to the car which was completely new to him. “Going into the championship I was confident,” commented Tuukka. “But I must admit the results at the second weekend at Yas Marina went beyond my expectations, good though they were. Two pole positions and two wins confirmed our potential over the weekend, the result of good teamwork and support from the Academy. Now we go racing at a different track and it will be very challenging.”

Rafael. Rafael Camara is also eager to go racing again. The Brazilian Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy student demonstrated a good turn of speed in the opening two rounds, but for many different reasons, that did not translate into the results he had hoped for. From the six races, Camara has finished in the first five three times and he is tenth in the standings. “So far, we have not got the results we wanted,” explained Camara. “But at the last round at Yas Marina, we still managed to improve the car’s performance and that gives me confidence for what comes next. It’s a different track and I see that as an opportunity to get back on the podium.”

Programme.

Saturday

9.20 local (7.20 CET) double qualifying session

13.30 (10.30 CET) Race 1

17.00 (14.00 CET) Race 2

Sunday

10.30 (07.30 CET) Race 3