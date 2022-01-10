Leclerc, Beganovic and Bearman to race in Formula Regional Asia

Three Ferrari Driver Academy students – Arthur Leclerc, Dino Beganovic and Oliver Bearman – are about to pull on their helmets and get behind the wheel to take part in the Formula Regional Asia championship, which takes place at two circuits in the Middle East in January and February. The trio will race with the Indian team, Mumbai Falcons, benefiting from the support and experience of the Prema team. It will be a perfect opportunity for the three drivers to limber up and get back to competing after the winter break.

The championship. The series consists of five rounds of three races each, with the first and last of these held at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina track, while the three middle rounds will be run at the Dubai Autodrome. It all starts over the weekend of 22-23 January and continues over the following five consecutive weekends.

Full time and part time. Leclerc and Beganovic are in their third year with the Ferrari Driver Academy. Last year, they raced in European Formula 3 and Formula Regional respectively and they will race in all rounds of this Asian series. Oliver Bearman, who won the Italian and German Formula 4 titles in 2021 will be in the cockpit on his debut with the Ferrari Driver Academy for the final two rounds in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.