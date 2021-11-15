James Wharton in Formula 4 Italia with Prema in 2022

James Wharton, winner of the 2020 FDA Scouting World Finals will make his Formula 4 debut next season with the Prema team, racing in the Italian series. The news was announced today by the Italian team that has already run the Australian in the car at a few test sessions.

First single seater. James, born in 2006, will be making his single-seater debut after racing karts for several years, winning a lot at home before producing some outstanding performances in the United States and Europe. The Italian series is definitely the toughest of all the Formula 4 championships and is thus the best training ground. Best of luck James!



The best option. "Obviously I am beyond excited for the 2022 season. Traditionally Prema has a strong alliance with Ferrari so the decision for us was straightforward. I feel I am ready to attack next year and put into practice everything I have learned so far as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy."

