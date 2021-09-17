IndyCar: Callum’s first time at Laguna Seca

A few days on from his debut in the American series at the Portland circuit, Callum Ilott is back on track this weekend at the iconic Laguna Seca venue for the penultimate round of the IndyCar season.

So far, Callum Ilott has only walked the 3.602 kilometres of one of the most famous race tracks in the world, to get an idea of its unique layout and eleven corners, but he won’t really get a clear understanding of Laguna Seca until the first free practice session for this weekend’s penultimate round of the IndyCar championship.

Second race. This will be Callum’s second IndyCar race, just one week on from his debut in Portland, as the Ferrari Driver Academy driver gets to grips with this top level category. His performance in Oregon was encouraging, but after qualifying well and running close to the top ten, Ilott had to retire with a technical problem on the car. “I really wanted to finish my first IndyCar race, but unfortunately, I couldn’t,” said Callum. “My pace wasn’t bad and I think I could have finished in the top ten. But now, I’m focussing on Laguna Seca, another track I’ve never seen before and I think it will be very interesting.” Ilott’s IndyCar debut, in a field of 27, coincided with the return to the category of his team, Juncos-Hollinger Racing.

Programme. Qualifying at Laguna Seca gets underway on Saturday at 17.05 local (00.05 CET.) On Sunday there is a 30 minute warm-up, prior to the race start at 15.30 local (22.30 CET.) The race is run over 95 laps of what is one of the most challenging tracks of the season, five more than when the race was last held in 2019.