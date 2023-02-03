The Ferrari Driver Academy’s Brazilian student made clear progress in the third round of the Middle East series, taking two important second places.

Rafael Camara is growing in stature in Formula Regional. This is his first season in the category and he made good progress in the third round of the Middle East series at the new Kuwait Motor Town circuit, on the outskirts of Kuwait City. Camara made it to the podium in the first and third races, but had to retire from Race-2, blameless in a collision immediately after the start.

Races-1 and 2. The Brazilian took two fifth places in the qualifying sessions that saw 27 drivers on track and he did a good job of dealing with the dreaded traffic. A sandstorm led to poor visibility for the start of Race-2 and Camara managed the early stages well, moving up to third in just a few laps. In the closing stages, he found the perfect moment to attack Mari Boya at turn 2, with a great move around the outside to take the chequered flag in second place. A real chance of another good result in Race-2 was washed away at turn 2 on the opening lap when a multiple collision caused chaos leaving Camara, the innocent victim, with broken suspension. The disappointment was brushed aside as preparations began for the final race a few hours later.

Race-3. Camara got off the line well to be third in the final race in Kuwait. It was closely contested and in the closing stages, Rafael found himself once again fighting with Boya for second place. On lap 15 of 17, Camara pulled off a successful passing move to finish as runner-up for the second time.

Standings. Camara is now third in the classification on 83 points. Over the five races so far, he has finished on the podium three times – a positive trend. Now there’s a one week break before racing resumes at the Dubai Autodrome for the fourth and penultimate round of the Middle East series.