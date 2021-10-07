F.Regional: Beganovic back to Mugello

The Formula Regional championship returns to Italy for the ninth and final round of the season. Dino Beganovic will be racing at Mugello, where last year he finished on the podium twice on his debut.

Last year, Dino Beganovic came away from his first ever race weekend at the Mugello circuit with a second and a third place and a great points haul. That was in Formula 4 and now, 12 months on, the Swedish Ferrari Driver Academy student is back at the same track, this time at the wheel of a Formula Regional car, for the penultimate round of 2021.



Good memories. Beganovic did less well than expected at the previous round in Valencia, even if his actual performance level had been strong, so that he can tackle this weekend’s Tuscan event with a degree of optimism. “I had a great weekend at Mugello last year in Formula 4,” commented Beganovic “This always helps mentally, going into the event in the best possible shape. We come to a track we know well and with a lot of data acquired in the previous round in Valencia. What we learned in Spain proved very useful and we will try to live up to expectations in Mugello, starting with qualifying.” The 5.245 kilometre track is one of the most technical and demanding of the season, a real challenge for teams and drivers. “I expect some tough races,” continued Dino. “Tyre management will be a key factor especially those on the left side which usually come under a lot of pressure in Mugello. It’s going to be exciting and I can’t wait to drive the car on this fantastic track!”



Programme. The action starts on Thursday, with the usual four hours of free practice in the afternoon. Then on Friday there are two more free practice sessions. Things hot up on Saturday morning with qualifying to decide the grid for Race 1, which starts at 14.55. More of the same on Sunday, with qualifying at 9 and the second and last race of the weekend at 14.40.





