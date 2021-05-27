F.Regional: Beganovic back on track at Paul Ricard

Just two days on from the Monaco round, Formula Regional is setting up camp at Le Castellet for the fourth round of the season at the Paul Ricard Circuit and Dino Beganovich is very keen to get back amongst the front runners in France.

Going again immediately. “It’s nice to be back in the car just a few days after Sunday in Monaco,” commented the Ferrari Driver Academy student. “I know the Ricard track as it was also home to the pre-season test sessions. Our results at the test were not great, but from then on we improved the car a lot, working on set-up and I’ve also got a better feeling at the wheel.”

Fourth round. Paul Ricard hosts the fourth of ten rounds planned for this year and whereas Beganovic had never raced at Monaco, he is familiar with Paul Ricard. “However, I expect conditions to be different to those at the test,” reckoned Dino, “as the forecast is for very hot conditions and quite strong winds which is another factor that could mix up the order a bit. I can’t wait to get out on track!”

Programme. The first three rounds of the season were run at Formula 1 Grand Prix meetings, but this weekend, the main event will be the SRO’s GT World Challenge by AWS, a contest which will see Callum Ilott in action, sharing the Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, with two other factory Ferrari drivers, Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon. The Formula Regional programme features two free practice sessions on Friday, with qualifying on Saturday to decide the grid for Race 1, that starts at 14.20. The same programme is repeated on Sunday, with a second qualifying session and Race 2 starting at 14.30