FRECA heads to Mugello

The Tuscan circuit hosts the fifth of ten rounds this season. Rafael Camara is determined to defend his lead and Tuukka Taponen hopes to continue his winning ways after Hungary

Two weeks on from the last round, the European Formula Regional Championship (FRECA) is back on track at Mugello, one of the most challenging circuits on the calendar for drivers and engineers. It’s 15 corners and gradient changes extending over 5.245 kilometres are a major test, as the series comes to the midpoint of its season. Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy’s two students, Brazilian Rafael Camara and the Finn Tuukka Taponen are sitting at the top of the classification. The former has a strong lead, on 159 points thanks to four wins, two second places and a third. The 19 year old has only missed out on winning at the previous round at the Hungaroring, when Taponen stepped up to the mark. With two pole positions and a win in Budapest, Tuukka has moved up to second in the standings on 113 points.

One goal. Both SFDA drivers have just one goal in mind as they approach the first round of the year to be held in Italy. “My goal is clear, namely taking to the track aiming for pole position and victory,” confirmed Camara. “Over the past two weeks I have worked hard with the engineers to leave nothing to chance and we can expect a very hot and tough weekend.” Taponen is also currently on a high after the win at the Hungaroring, in this his very promising rookie season in the category. “I’ve got a good feeling about this upcoming weekend in Mugello, especially after the great results in Budapest,” he admitted. “In Hungary, the whole team made a good step forward and now we must confirm that it was no fluke. We have to maintain this pace and my goal is to always be fighting for pole and the win.”

Programme. After two free practice sessions on Friday, things get serious on Saturday with qualifying for Race 1. The field will be split into two groups: A, on track at 08.30 and B at 08.50 which will define each side of the grid, with pole going to the fastest driver overall. Then comes the first race of the weekend at 14.00. The schedule is then repeated on Sunday with the same timings. (All times are CEST).