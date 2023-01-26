Formula Regional Middle East: Beganovic and Camara’s first trip to Kuwait

The Ferrari Driver Academy pair are about to tackle the second round of the Formula Regional Middle East series at the new Kuwait Motor Town track, off the back of a strong showing in the opening round.



Two weeks on from Round 1, Dino Beganovic and Rafael Camara are all set for the second round of the Formula Regional Middle East championship. Beganovic won the first race of the year while Camara also showed well, with the Brazilian second in the standings on 32 points, six off the leader and Dino is fourth on 27.

New track. This weekend’s venue, the Kuwait Motor Town is being used for the very first time. It is 5.609 kilometres long with 20 corners, a mix of quick and twisty sections. There are therefore two days of testing for the drivers to learn the track, before the event gets underway. “The Dubai weekend went well,” commented the head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. “Dino was looking to get back into the swing of a race weekend and approach the job at the pace he will have to adopt in Formula 3 this year. Kuwait will be his last event in the series before he returns to Maranello to work on a specific programme aimed at his Formula 3 debut. Camara will continue gaining experience completing the championship in what is a completely new category for him, before he tackles the European series. Naturally, he encountered a few difficulties on his debut weekend, but he soon overcame them, then making continuous progress, which is what is required prior to the long season that awaits him. It’s positive and we expect to see him confirm that this weekend.”

Programme. The action gets underway on Friday with a double qualifying session at 11.05 local (9.05 CET). The cars are back on track at 15.45 (13.45 CET) for Race 1, while the second and third races take place on Saturday at 10.55 (8.55 CET) and 15.40 (13.40 CET).