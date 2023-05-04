Formula 4: Wharton and Taponen aiming for better

Two weeks on from Imola, the Ferrari Driver Academy drivers now move on to Misano Adriatico. James Wharton and Tuukka Taponen are hoping to do better after a difficult first round while Aurelia Nobels is looking to build on an encouraging debut.

It is time for the second round of the Italian Formula 4 championship, back on track this weekend at the Misano World Circuit. In the opening round in Imola, James Wharton and Tuukka Taponen did not pick up as many points as expected with various factors affecting the way things went for them. Wharton came away with a fifth place and Taponen was ninth in two races. Aurelia Nobels showed clear signs of progress compared to the pre-season tests, coming close to points in Race 2.

Looking for confirmation. “We didn’t get a clear picture,” commented the head of the Ferrari Driver Academy, Marco Matassa. “During intensive testing in the build up to Imola, James and Tuukka were always among the quickest, so we went into the opening round cautiously optimistic. However, for various reasons, the expected results did not come. There were also technical problems which affected qualifying, that meant they couldn’t fight for places at the front of the grid, but getting the best out of a weekend that doesn’t start well is part of the learning process. We worked on this and now we wait with interest to see how things go in Misano, hoping that their points haul will live up to expectations. In Imola, Aurelia made a good step forward compared to how she went in testing and now she can continue her learning curve on a track she has never seen before, but she’s on the right road.”

Programme.

Friday: qualifying at 17.45 and 18.10 CET

Saturday: Race-1 12.10; Race-2 17.35

Sunday: Race-3 9.00