Formula 4 UAE: single-seater baptism for James Wharton

The Ferrari Driver Academy’s Australian student will this weekend take part in the first round of the UAE Formula 4 championship. Rafael Camara is unwell and unable to take part.

James Wharton is excited and determined to do well this weekend. The 16 year old Australian only joined the Ferrari Driver Academy a few months ago and now he tackles what is a special event in any young driver’s life, his single-seater debut. With his karting days now behind him, James is about to compete in the first round of the UAE Formula 4 championship, joining over 30 other drivers at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina circuit. Fellow FDA student Rafael Camara was also due to race but is unwell.



Special moment. “For James, and hopefully soon for Rafael too, it’s the eve of a moment to be remembered all one’s life,” commented the head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. “The first single-seater race is something special that will live in the memory for ever. The UAE F4 championship is a great opportunity for James and Rafael, when he has recovered, to break the ice at the start of a long and tough season. The main aim is to rack up the miles and learn about what is an all-new environment for them. Of course, the stopwatch will also play a part, as every time they take to the track, they have important targets to aim for.”



Four races per weekend. This year’s UAE Formula 4 championship has a new format with four races per weekend, with the aim of giving the youngsters as much real race experience as possible. The Yas Marina event gets underway tomorrow with a double qualifying session at 10.45 local (7.45 CET) followed by Race 1 at 17.50 (14.50 CET). The action resumes on Saturday with the second race at 9.10 (6.10 CET) and 12.10 (9.10 CET) for Race 3. The final race at Yas Marina takes place on Sunday at 13.25 (10.25 CET).

