Formula 4: The Italian championship is heading for its climax

The series resumes this weekend at Monza with the penultimate round. Clear goals for Weug, Camara and Wharton.



The last two rounds of the Italian Formula 4 championship take place this month starting with one of the most eagerly anticipated eves of the season this weekend at the Monza circuit. For the three FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy) drivers it will be a demanding and exciting time with no fewer than 45 cars tackling the usual three-race format.

Standings. Rafael Camara comes to Monza lying second in the standings, with two wins, five seconds and one third place to his name. The Brazilian is on 201 points, while James Wharton is fourth, through consistent performances including four podium finishes. Maya Weug has also been steadily improving, with three top-8 finishes from the last four races. “We are approaching the end of a very closely contested season,” commented the Head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. “The aim is to finish on a crescendo. Although this is only Rafael’s first season in Formula 4, he has regularly finished on the podium and in Monza he will be aiming to pick up another win. James has been getting close to taking his first victory in the category, while Maya has clearly made progress.Monza won’t be a straightforward weekend given that so many cars are taking part. Every moment will be crucial to get good results and it will be important to avoid making any mistakes.”

Programme. The action gets underway on Saturday with two qualifying sessions at 8.30 and 8.55. The cars will be back on track at 15.10 for the first of three races. Formula 4 is the first event on Sunday’s timetable, with Race-2 at 9.10 and Race-3 at 17.10.