Formula 4: Maya eyeing the top-10

After clear signs of progress in the first part of the season, Maya Weug is racing at Spielberg this weekend in the sixth round of the Italian Formula 4 championship.

The Spielberg circuit will always be special for Maya Weug, as it was in Austria that the 17 year old Ferrari Driver Academy student finished in the top ten for the first time in a single-seater category. In June, she finished ninth in the first round of the German Formula 4 series. Three months on and Spielberg is hosting the sixth round of the Italian series in the same category and Maya is all set after the usual summer break.

Favourite track. “I think it’s a really fantastic track and I like driving here especially as there are lots of overtaking opportunities,” she commented. “We tested here at the start of the year and then I took part in the third round of the German series when I felt very comfortable, managing to end the weekend scoring my first points in the category.” In this her first year in single-seaters, Weug has steadily progressed so that the top ten now beckons. “So far the season has been positive,” she explained. “I think I’ve improved with every kilometre and especially in recent races, my pace was good. So I’m keen for this weekend to start, having waited for a while to go racing again after such a long break.”

Programme. Spielberg action gets underway with two qualifying sessions starting on Saturday at 8.30. The drivers will be back on track in the afternoon for the first race of the weekend, at 11.45. A similar programme on Sunday features qualifying at 8.30 with Races 2 and 3 starting at 11.25 and 17.15.