The two Ferrari Driver Academy students are enjoying a busy start to the season. This weekend it’s the second round of the German ADAC series.

Rafael Camara and James Wharton are getting plenty of racing in during this early part of the season. Their Ferrari Driver Academy programme includes the second round of the ADAC Formula 4 series, at the Hockenheim circuit. It will be an opportunity to learn this technical demanding track that boasts a great tradition, while getting more single-seater experience under their belts.



After a positive Imola. Last weekend, Camara and Wharton were racing in Imola in the first round of the Italian Formula 4 championship and it went very well for both of them. The 17-year-old Brazilian won the first race and was a front runner in the third one, finishing second. Wharton also made it to the podium, coming third in Race-2. These results were very encouraging, as they up against more experienced opposition, setting a benchmark for Rafael and James. This will be their second weekend in the German series, having taken part in the opening round at Spa-Francorchamps, where they also went well, with Camara taking a win and two second places, while Wharton was third in Race-2.



Programme. The German series features three races per weekend and the action starts on Saturday with Race 1 at 11.15, followed on Sunday by the remaining two races at 09.15 and 13.15.

