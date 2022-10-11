Rafael Camara came away from Monza with a fourth place in Race 1, while the weekend did not go to plan for James Wharton and Maya Weug.

The penultimate round of the Italian Formula 4 season at Monza did not go as well as expected for the three FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy) drivers. Some bad luck meant the trio was unable to make the most of the potential shown in qualifying and the races. There were only two races, as the third was cancelled due to bad weather and Rafael Camara finished the first one in fourth place. In Race 2, the Brazilian was fighting for a podium finish right from the start but a collision in the closing stages dropped him to 15th. He fought back to cross the line in tenth place. Camara was due to start the cancelled third race from pole, which meant there was no opportunity to bring home the expected good points tally. “All weekend we were always very quick,” commented Rafael. “But we didn’t pick up the points we should have done. The positive aspect of the weekend was the performance level and that gives me hope for my next two outings, the last round of the German championship at the Nurburgring and then at Mugello.”

James and Maya. A lot went wrong for James Wharton and Maya Weug. The Australian was involved in a collision in Race 1 and in the second race, he was given a 5 second penalty added to his race time, following a collision with Alexander Dunne, which dropped him from fourth at the flag to 15th. “Monza was just not my weekend,” commented Wharton. “Unfortunately, although the potential was there to do very well, as demonstrated in qualifying and both races, the points haul is disappointing.” Two crashes involving several cars cost Weug dear. Even though she looked capable of running in the top 10, Maya left Monza without picking up any points. With one round remaining, Camara is third on 214 points, while Wharton and Weug are sixth and 14th respectively.