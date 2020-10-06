Formula 3: Leclerc tries a Formula 3 car at Montmelò

With the 2020 FIA Formula 3 season now over, the series has already organised a two day test, which ended today, at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit in preparation for 2021. Thirty two drivers took part including Enzo Fittipaldi who raced in F3 this year and fellow Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) student Arthur Leclerc.

First experience. Leclerc came to Spain off the back of a fantastic weekend in Mugello, where he won all three FIA Formula Regional races to lead the championship. The 19 year old flew down to Barcelona so as to be on hand right from the start of Monday morning’s track time. It was Arthur’s very first time at the wheel of the Dallara Formula 3 car and he worked over the two days with the Prema team to learn as much as possible about the car and the tyres.



142 laps. Leclerc was under no pressure to do quick laps and produced almost identical times over the two morning sessions (1’33”161 on the first day, 1’33”169 on the second.) Today, he was fifth fastest in 1’34”715 in the final afternoon session at Montmelo. Across the two days, Arthur completed 142 laps without making any mistakes.



Enzo. Having ended this season on the up, Fittipaldi continued working with HWA Racelab, his team from this year. The Brazilian did 157 laps, his best time set this morning in 1’32”575, a few hundredths quicker than the 1’32”615 which put him sixth fastest the previous morning.

Next test. After this Montmelo test, the F3 runners have another session scheduled for 27 and 28 October at Jerez de la Frontera.