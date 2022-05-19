After a four week break, the FIA Formula 3 championship is back at Barcelona this weekend. Arthur and Oliver will be looking for the podium finish that eluded them at the previous round in Imola.

The third round of the Formula 3 season takes place at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit. Prior to this Spanish round, Arthur Leclerc and Oliver Bearman did well at the event in Bahrain, with both FDA drivers finishing on the podium, and in Imola which did not start smoothly but ended with Arthur staging a good fight up the order to take fourth place in the Feature Race. That was enough to put him on 36 points and into the joint lead in the standings with Victor Martins.



Technical track. The 4.675 kilometre-long Spanish track is one of the most technically demanding on the Formula 3 calendar. Its 16 corners include all types, from very quick to twisty and low speed. Leclerc already raced here last season, on his debut weekend in this category, while Bearman will be racing on it for the very first time. He does know it however, having taken part in an official F3 test at the Montmelo track.



Ambitious. The two FDA drivers come to the third round of the season with ambitious goals. The early part of the season has shown how important it is to perform consistently in a bid to be a frontrunner. This time Leclerc and Bearman will be both be aiming for a win, the former for a first victory of the season, the latter looking for a maiden win in the category, off the back of his second place finish in Bahrain, when he made his F3 debut. It will be tough, but as he gets to grips with the car, his chances of doing it are gradually improving.



Programme. Free practice in Barcelona takes place on Friday at 9.30 CET, followed by qualifying at 15.30. The Sprint Race begins at 11 on Saturday, with the final Feature Race getting underway on Sunday at 10.05.

