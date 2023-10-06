Formula 3: Beganovic tops the time sheet in Jerez

Dino Beganovic topped the time sheet at the end of a two day post-season test at the Jerez de la Frontera circuit. The Swede’s pace over a race simulation was also good.

Formula 3 testing prior to the 2024 season started off at the Jerez circuit. 30 drivers were on track in Spain for two busy days, with the Ferrari Driver Academy’s Dino Beganovic setting the fastest time of all. On the first day, he did 44 laps, fifth fastest in 1’31”218. On the second day, he was quickest in the morning session with a time of 1’29”900, which was never beaten. He completed 58 laps of the Andalusian circuit including running a race simulation in the afternoon which also went well.

Satisfaction. “Overall, it was a good test,” commented Beganovic. “The most important thing is that we got through all the planned work, but there’s no doubt it was also nice to have ended up quickest over the two days. In the third session, we all went out at the same time for a qualifying simulation, so the time I did was set in identical conditions to the rest of the drivers. I’m happy with the work we have done, the feeling with the team was very good and now we will continue working in this way.”

Next stop Barcelona. Formula 3 testing continues next Tuesday and Wednesday at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, with the final session taking place at Imola on 23 and 24 October. After that it will be time for everyone to prepare for the final event of 2023, the famous Macau Grand Prix.