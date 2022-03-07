Formula 3: Bearman and Leclerc warm up

The two FDA drivers enjoyed a productive time at the Sakhir circuit

Last week, Bahrain’s Sakhir circuit hosted a three-day pre-season test for the 2022 Formula 3 championship. It was a busy time for the 30 drivers on track, being the only opportunity to get a feel for the cars, prior to the first round at the same track on 17 to 20 March.



Plenty of work. Having recently won the Formula Regional Asia series, Arthur Leclerc is preparing for his second F3 season, alongside rookie in this category, Oliver Bearman. The pair were given plenty to do by their Prema team, aimed mainly at fine tuning the car in race trim. They did several long runs in the morning, when the track is usually at its best, while qualifying simulations took place in the afternoon. However, lap times were not a priority, with Leclerc’s best time of 1’48”005 set in the morning of the first day. Neither driver managed a last run on new tyres, as a sandstorm hit the track towards the end of the final session.



Summary. Over the three days, Bearman completed 179 laps, two more than Leclerc, as they completed the team’s programme for the session, producing plenty of data for them to study. After a few days’ rest, it will be time to head to Sakhir once more, this time fired up with the adrenalin that comes from knowing it will be time for the first race of the season.

