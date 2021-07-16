Formula 2: Robert and Marcus back on track after long break

Shwartzman and Armstrong are set to tackle the next round at Silverstone, one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the season. The Russian hopes to keep the momentum going, while the New Zealander is looking for a speedy change of fortune.

After a long break since Baku, Formula 2 is back in action at Silverstone for the fourth round of the season. After three rounds, there is no clear favourite for the title, as the field seems very evenly matched, partly down to the new three races per round format.

Robert moving up. Robert Shwartzman enjoyed a great weekend in Baku, winning Race-1 and finishing third in the Feature Race, which moved him up to third in the standings, 12 points behind the leader Guanyu Zhou. “After two unlucky rounds, in Baku we were finally competitive,” commented the Russian Ferrari Driver Academy student. “It was important in terms of getting plenty of points for the championship and now we can look to Silverstone with optimism.” For Marcus Armstrong, this weekend will be a chance to make up for the disappointment of Baku.

Expectations. “Scoring 36 points in Baku, Robert has consolidated his position in the standings,” commented Marco Matassa, head of the FDA. “It was a good comeback after two difficult weekends. Now the aim is to build on that in Silverstone. As for Marcus, Baku was not the best for him, but his performance at certain points of the weekend was very good. We have worked hard over the long break and we hope to see that deliver strong results this weekend. Qualifying well will be important, but the key will be better management of the races themselves.”

Programme. The action starts with today’s free practice at 11.30 local (12.30 CET), followed by qualifying at 16.50 (17.50). As usual, Saturday is busy with the first sprint race at 8.50 (9.50) and the second one at 14.45 (15.45) The English schedule wraps up on Sunday with the Feature Race at 10.50 (11.50).