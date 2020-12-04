Formula 2: final showdown between Schumacher and Ilott

The stage is set for the 12th and final round of the 2020 Formula 2 championship, with all the teams operating out of the same garages as last week. However, they will be tackling a different layout known as the Outer Track. It features 11 corners and is 3.543 kilometres in length, requiring a completely different car set-up. The track will produce a much higher average speed than last weekend’s with very few slow corners and a higher percentage of straight line sections.

Two stars. The drivers get their first chance to experience the new track during Friday afternoon’s free practice and the spotlights will be shining particularly brightly on two of the five Ferrari Driver Academy drivers on track. Mick Schumacher has been in the news with the announcement he will race in F1 next year with Haas and it’s going to be a tense weekend as he is just 14 points ahead of his nearest rival Callum Ilott.

Head to head. Last weekend, Mick picked up 14 points – fourth in the feature race and seventh in the sprint, while Ilott came second in the feature race and picked up 22 points, after he had taken pole on Friday. But the Englishman failed to score in the sprint race after a collision with Jehan Daruvala, but he is still very much in the title hunt.

Robert. Robert Shwartzman also went well last weekend, fighting back from qualifying down in 14th spot. The Russian FDA driver finished eighth in the feature race, which meant he started from pole the next day. He made the most of it, dominating the race to secure his fourth win of the year. It’s a good omen for him on a weekend when Marcus Armstrong and Giuliano Alesi are also hoping to do well.

Marcus and Giuliano. Armstrong showed great progress in qualifying, fourth on the grid last weekend, finishing seventh and fourth over the two races. Alesi was also a front runner in qualifying, securing sixth on the grid, but in the race, the Frenchman was unable to bring home any points.

Programme. There are still two more races in which to make a mark on the 2020 season, on a completely new track which could throw up some surprises. The action starts with free practice and qualifying on Friday, while the Feature Race starts on Saturday, running over 48 laps, starting at 15.10 local (13.10 CET.) The curtain comes down on the season with the 34 lap Sprint Race, which gets underway on Sunday at 15.20 (13.20 CET.)