After a difficult qualifying, Oliver Bearman drove brilliantly in today’s Feature Race to go from 12th on the grid to fourth at the flag, just one second behind the third placed finisher.

Monte Carlo, 26 May 2024 – Ollie Bearman’s Monaco weekend ended with a great charge through the field, putting a smile back on the youngster’s face at the end of the Feature Race, as great pace saw him go from P12 to P4. “We’ve had a good end to a far from straightforward weekend,” commented Ollie. “I managed to make up a lot of places in the Feature Race, which is a good thing, given the characteristics of the Monaco track. It was a shame to miss out on the podium because of the last Virtual Safety Car, but I’m really happy with my climb up the order. It was a fun race and I think I’ll sleep well tonight!” Bearman is now up to 13th in the standings on 18 points.

Sprint Race. Bearman started from the eighth row of the grid and had moved up to eleventh by the end of the opening lap and maintained that position to the chequered flag. “I got a good start and made up some places and then with the way the race went I managed to get up to 11th. It’s not easy to overtake here and with the pace we showed, we had the potential to do a lot more.”

Feature Race. Bearman started from 12th on the grid and had a brilliant first lap to move up to seventh. He then bided his time up until lap 16 when he was the first of the top ten drivers to pit to replace his Supersoft tyres with the Softs. Back on track, he began to push hard, passing Kimi Antonelli and Richard Verschoor on track, while also dealing with drivers who had started on the Prime tyre. When the order was re-established after the run of pit stops, Oliver was fourth, losing a place to eventual winner Zak O’Sullivan because of the Virtual Safety Car. Bearman kept fourth place to the chequered flag, at the end of an exceptional drive.