Five FDA drivers in the Virtual FIA Formula 2 Monaco Race

The third FIA Formula 2 Virtual Race takes place this Sunday at 17 CET, set on the streets of Monaco and taking part will be no fewer than five FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy) students.

The usual drivers. In the principality of Monaco there will be the regular competitors, including local lad Arthur Leclerc, flying the flag for the Prema Racing team, before also taking part in the Virtual Monaco GP. So far, the Monegasque driver has won the two races held in Bahrain and finished fifth in the two run at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit. The other regular Formula 2 Virtual Race competitor is another FDA representative, Callum Ilott, who will race for the Uni-Virtuosi Racing team.

New arrivals. Alongside them will be three more Ferrari Academy students. Robert Shwartzman will be making his debut with the Prema Team, but it’s not his first attempt at virtual racing, as he made his debut in the Virtual Formula 1 GP in Bahrain. Enzo Fittipaldi is in exactly the same position as the driver from St. Petersburg, making his debut in the FIA Formula 2 Virtual Race having made a good impression in the Dutch Virtual Formula 1 GP, driving for the FDA Hublot Esports Team. Enzo will be driving for BWT HWA Racelab, the same team with which he is due to compete in the FIA Formula 3 series this year. Marcus Armstrong is making his debut in the virtual races organised by Formula 1 and Formula 2, driving for the ART Grand Prix team, with whom he is due to take part in the real Formula 2 series.

Programme. The race will be shown live on the Formula 1 YouTube channel, started at 17h00.