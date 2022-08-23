Four Senior and four Junior girls have been selected for the 2022 FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars programme. The selection panel consisted of representatives of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, led by racing driver Deborah Mayer, instructors from the Paul Ricard driving school and experts from the FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy,) along with its current student, Maya Weug, who was the first winner of this initiative and currently races in Formula 4 with the Iron Dames team.

Third year. This is the third time the programme has been run, instigated by the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, working with the FDA and with support from Deborah Mayer’s Iron Dames, aiming to promote women in motorsport, by supporting the most talented youngsters between the ages of 12 and 16, as they aim to have a career as professional racing drivers. The girls will spend four days in Maranello in November, tackling a full programme designed by Ferrari experts. Their task will be to convince the engineers headed up by Marco Matassa that they should join Maya Weug and Laura Camps Torras in the Academy, to possibly become the third woman driver ever to don the Ferrari colours.

The finalists. Competing for a place in the Academy will be British girls Chloe Chong and Chloe Grant, Australia’s Alice Buckley and from Belgium, Aurelia Nobels. The four Juniors will also be evaluated in November at a karting camp. They are the Italian Zoe Florescu Potolea, France’s Lisa Billard, Japan’s Sara Matsui and from Germany Mathilda Paatz.