The final stage of the FIA Girls on Track - Rising Stars programme, which was to be hosted at the Ferrari Driver Academy in Maranello this week, has been postponed following a positive Covid-19 test by one of the four selected drivers.



The participants, ready for the final and decisive phase of the Women in Motorsport Commission’s talent search and driver development programme, were carrying out assessments and workshops remotely, while waiting for the mandatory PCR test result for all participants to move on to the on-track section of the programme.

Given that one participant tested positive and was not able to take any further part in the selection process, in the interests of fairness the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission and Ferrari Driver Academy have agreed to postpone the final session. A new date will be announced in due course.



The driver, who was already in self-isolation awaiting the result, remains in quarantine without impact on any other personnel, other than her accompanying adult.