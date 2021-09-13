F.4: Weug racks up the miles

In the sixth round of the Italian Formula 4 championship, held at the Spielberg circuit last weekend, Maya Weug ended the three races on an upward trend.

The sixth round of the Italian Formula 4 championship at Spielberg, in Austria, was not an easy one for Maya Weug. She made up places in all three races after qualifying proved tougher than expected. Maya did not lose heart after qualifying 19th and 24th and in Race-1, she already made up some places, finishing 17th overall and sixth best rookie.

Races-2 and 3. In the second race, Maya upped her pace, going from 24th to 14th at the flag, in a race that was frequently interrupted by the Safety Car, which was also used for the start of Race-3, the last of the Austrian weekend, when the rain hit the track unexpectedly. In difficult conditions, Maya moved up to 16th place, proving to have a good feel for the car in the wet.

Standings. After the Spielberg round, Weug is fifth in the rookie classification, while she has retaken the lead in the women’s category, having lost in through bad luck in the Vallelunga round. There is now a four week break before the Italian Formula 4 championship resumes at Mugello from 8 to 10 October.