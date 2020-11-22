F4: A memorable weekend for Beganovic with a win and two more trips to the Imola podium

Imola, 22 November 2020 - The sixth round of the Italian Formula 4 championship was a memorable one for Dino Beganovic as the 16 year old Swedish Ferrari Driver Academy student took his maiden single-seater victory, as well as picking up a second and a third place. This strong showing sees him move up to third in the classification on 178 points.

Race-1. Beganovic started from second and when the lights went out, he lost a place to Jack Crawford, but he tailed him waiting for a chance to attack. It came on lap 5 with a spectacular overtaking move round the outside of the Tamburello chicane. But the duel raged on and Crawford retook second place before Beganovic again made sure of second place at Piratello, taking the chequered flag just six tenths behind the winner, his Prema Powerteam team-mate, Gabriele Mini.

Win. Beganovic started the second race from pole and led from start to fonish. It was not as easy as it sounded, because there were no fewer than four Safety Car periods following several cars going off track. Three times Beganovic therefore had to manage a restart, aware that the slightest error would see second placed Mini who was behind him for 14 laps, take the lead off him. Dino kept a cool head and held on for the win.

Podium. A few hours after his first single-seater win, Beganovic was back on track for the final race of the weekend at Imola. He started from second on the grid, tucking in behind Mini. After a Safety Car period, Beganovic kept second place until lap 7, when he succumbed to pressure from Crawford who went on to win the race, staying third to the flag.

On to Vallelunga. After a strong showing in Imola, Beganovic will be back on track at Vallelunga over the weekend of 6 December for the final round of the Italian Formula 4 Championship.