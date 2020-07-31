F3: Fittipaldi’s first trip to Silverstone

The Formula 3 championship is already on track again this weekend, in its fourth round on the same card as the Formula 1 Grand Prix. It will be a particularly exciting moment for Enzo Fittipaldi as the 18 year old will be racing for the very first time at Silverstone, one of the most historic race tracks in the world.

Legendary circuit. Fittipaldi has finished in the points in all three previous rounds, steadily improving race by race. The Silverstone track layout will be a new challenge for the rookies who will have to get used to the high speed corners and the very quick chicanes, while in the race, the fact that getting the tyre management right is always tricky here, will be a crucial element.

Tyres. “Enzo’s first objective will be to learn the track as quickly as possible, which is never easy,” explained the Ferrari Driver Academy’s technical head, Marco Matassa. “Some help will come from the fact that a new set of tyres is available for free practice, which will allow Fittipaldi to start running on the compound that will be used for the rest of the weekend. Having two consecutive rounds on the same track is a good opportunity to continue getting used to a category that is never easy for rookies, as they will be able to work with the team going beyond what is normally possible over a usual race weekend.”