F3: Fittipaldi takes on Mugello

The ninth and final round of the 2020 Formula 3 championship takes place this weekend in Italy at Mugello, on the same card as the Formula 1 Toscana-Ferrari 1000 Grand Prix. It will be a special event for many of the drivers on their first visit it to the particularly technically demanding circuit, which presents a real challenge.

A known track. However, for Enzo Fittipaldi this won’t be a leap in the dark as the 19 year old Brazilian knowns the twists and turns of Mugello very well. The Ferrari Driver Academy student took two Formula 4 wins here in 2018. He is in good form, coming off the back of front running performances last week in Monza. He finished in the points in Race-1, fighting his way up from 18th on the grid. Enzo was also very much on the pace in Race-2, fighting for the lead until an unfortunate collision with Lirim Zendeli led to him picking up a puncture.

On the up. Even though he did not pick up that many points in Monza, last week confirmed that the HWA Racelab driver has made excellent progress and at Mugello he is a genuine contender for the very top places. “Enzo returns to a track where he won the Italian Formula 4 championship two years ago,” explained the head of the FDA technical department, Marco Matassa. “And last weekend in Monza he produced a strong climb up the order, overtaking several cars despite he was in a line of cars all able to use DRS. I hope Enzo has a good end to the championship in which he can confirm the progress made over the course of the season.”