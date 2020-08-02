F3: Fittipaldi has a difficult time at Silverstone

The fourth round of the FIA Formula 3 championship came to an end today at Silverstone. The British round immediately posed problems for Enzo Fittipaldi who struggled more than expected in finding the right feeling with his car. He qualified 25th and finished 18th in Race 1 and 19th in the second race.

A question of feel. “Unfortunately this weekend I didn’t get a feel for the car and in the race I was unable to move up the order like in Austria and Hungary. In the first race this weekend I also lost time after a coming together with another car on the second lap which bent a left front suspension arm and of course that upset the car’s handling. Now we have a few days to analyse this weekend’s data with the aim of improving our performance for next weekend. Having two rounds at Silverstone gives us this possibility and it will be important to make the most of it to understand what didn’t work properly and find the right solutions.”

