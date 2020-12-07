F2: Robert Shwartzman stays with Prema for 2021

Ferrari Driver Academy student Robert Shwartzman will stay with the Prema team in Formula 2 for 2021, with the sole aim of being a serious title contender. This year the Russian won four races, more than anyone else, more than the champion, his fellow FDA colleague and team-mate Mick Schumacher and more than the series runner-up Callum Ilott.

Season summary. In his first season in the F1 feeder series, apart from his four wins, Robert also stood out in terms of his qualifying pace with two pole positions and finished in the points in over 60% of the races. Further validation comes from the fact that on Tuesday 15 December, he will drive for Scuderia Ferrari as part of the Young Driver Test at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina circuit.

Last Test. Before he drives the SF1000, Robert is still in Bahrain as he will also drive in the final Formula 2 test of this year, from tomorrow until Thursday 10 December at the Sakhir circuit. Next year, Shwartzman’s Prema team-mate will be Australia’s Oscar Piasti who followed the Russian’s footsteps in winning this year’s Formula 3 series. Two other FDA students will be testing at Sakhir; Callum Ilott is driving just the first day with his 2019 team, Charouz Racing System and Marcus Armstrong, who finished 13th this year with two podiums will be at the wheel of a DAMS car.