F2: Mick fourth to extend championship lead

Ferrari Driver Academy students failed to make it to the podium this weekend in Mugello, but Mick Schumacher and Callum Ilott still managed to pick up a good points haul to keep them at the top of the series leader board, with three rounds to go. After the Feature Race, Mick moved ahead of Callum and in the Sprint Race, the German slightly extended his lead although four drivers, including three FDA students, are all in the fight at the top.

Start. Christian Lundgaard (ART Grand Prix) led off the line, while Mick (Prema) lost a place to cross the stripe first time round in fifth. Marcus Armstrong (ART Grand Prix) dropped from ninth to twelfth. Towards the back, Giuliano Alesi (HWA Racelab) continued to struggle with his car and in fact, he had to retire, while Robert Shwartzman (Prema) had a fantastic start from last place.

FInish. There wasn’t much drama in the race: Mick passed Nikita Mazepin (Hitech) and closed on Lundgaard, Louis Deletraz (Charouz) and Juri Vips (DAMS). Callum did very well to finish sixth, while Robert finished ninth ahead of Marcus, just in the points.

Championship. With three rounds remaining, Mick leads on 161 points, followed by Ilott on 153, Lundgaard 145 and Robert on 140. The next round takes place in a fortnight at Sochi in Russia.