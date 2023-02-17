Aurelia Nobels with Prema in Formula 4

With today’s news that Aurelia Nobels will compete in Formula 4 with the Prema team, the race programmes for all Ferrari Driver Academy students have now been set. The Brazilian, born in 2007, joined Scuderia Ferrari’s young driver programme after winning the 2022 edition of the Girls on Track – Rising Stars programme, promoted by the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission.

First steps. Nobels, born in Boston, USA, will race mainly in the Italian championship, regarded as the most competitive of all, featuring a record number of drivers on the grid. However, this is not Aurelia’s debut in the category, as she has already taken part in a few races in the Brazilian, Danish and Spanish championships.

Aurelia Nobels said: "I am very happy to join Prema in 2023 to compete in the Italian Formula 4 Championship, one of the most competitive single-seater series in the world. It will not be easy, but I am excited to take on this challenge, work hard and improve my skills. I know that working with such a professional team as Prema, and being part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, is a big responsibility, and will be important for my growth as a driver. I cannot wait to meet everybody in the team and start working together and I want to thank the team and Iron Dames for having helped me to reach such a big step in my career. My thanks also go to the FIA and its Women in Motorsport commission, whose “Girls on Track – Rising Stars” programme made this dream possible!"