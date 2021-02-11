Virtual GP: FDA Esports Team at Interlagos with Arthur Leclerc and Dino Beganovic

This weekend sees the third and final round of the Virtual GP mini-series in which Esports sim racers and professional drivers fight it out virtually on the F1 2020 game platform, with a prize fund all going to charity. For this last event, held on the Brazilian Interlagos track layout, the FDA Esports Team will be represented by its two sim drivers Davide Tonizza and Brendon Leigh, as well as FDA members Dino Beganovic and Arthur Leclerc. Up for grabs is a prize pot of 100,000 dollars to be split between the nine teams entered, based on their final championship position. Ferrari’s winnings will go to Save the Children.

The race. The Sao Paulo event runs to the same format as the first two at Spielberg and Silverstone. The two pro sim racers, David Tonizza and Brendon Leigh who can boast three F1 Esports titles between them, will tackle the single lap qualifying and then the 5 lap Sprint Race, the result of which decides the grid for the Feature Race. Tonizza will decide Beganovic’s starting position, while Leclerc’s grid place will be in the hands of Leigh. Arthur will tackle his second Virtual GP of the season, having finished on the podium in Austria. Dino is back from competing in the F3 Asian Series and was also at the Maranello camp. Last year, he finished ninth in the virtual Bahrain GP.

Current standings. Going into the final round, the FDA Esports Team lies second on 42 points behind Haas on 57.

The programme. The Interlagos race takes place on Sunday afternoon and can be seen live on the FDA’s Facebook channel, as well as Formula 1’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitch channels. Streaming begins at 19 CET and the programme lasts around 90 minutes. The Sprint Race starts at 19.10 with the Feature Race at 19.30.