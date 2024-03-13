Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team triumphs at Sebring

A fifth consecutive win for the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team in the Virtual Endurance Championship, a great show of strength and, with two races to go, the Ferrari crew are favourite to take the LMP2 title.

Wins in America and elsewhere –The crew of Dennis Jordan, Alex Siebel and Timotej Andonovski laid a marker down last November, starting with wins in the Bahrain 4 Hours and the Spa-Francorchamps 6 Hours. Then the series of wins continued this year in the United States, with victory in the Daytona 24 Hours, the Road Atlanta 6 Hours and the 1000 Miles of Sebring. The Virtual Endurance Championship, on the rFactor 2 platform has two rounds remaining, the Silverstone 4 Hours on 6 April and the eagerly awaited Le Mans 24 Hours on 1 June, in which the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team is among the favourites for victory in the LMP2 category.

Formula Sim Racing After tackling the Formula Sim Racing championship last year, rFactor 2 racers Dennis Jordan e Alex Siebel will once again be tackling the closed wheel series which recently got underway on the Bahrain circuit, the first of ten races to be held on some of the most famous tracks in the world all the way through to the summer.

DTM Esports and VEM debut –The month of March also marked Scuderia Ferrari Esport Team’s very first foray into the DTM Esports championhship on the Raceroom platform. Fresh from winning the Ferrari Esports Series, Isaac Gillissen and Gergo Baldi got through the shoot-out and took to the track at the Norisring and ready to challenge in the remaining five rounds.

That’s also what Chris Harteveld, Jonathan Riley and Grantas Kareckas are aiming to do, after recently being front-runners in the Virtual Endurance Masters championship on the Assetto Corsa Competizione platform.

F1 23 –There even more F1 23 events, with the PSGL, WOR and EOR championships, in which Nicolas Longuet, Bari Broumand, Istvan Puki, Mirko Suriano, Dylan Warren and Kamil Stachura are all competing, while waiting for the next dates for the F1 Esports series.