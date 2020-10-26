Ferrari Hublot Esports Series: Countdown to November’s Grand Finals begins

Final line-up decided for November’s Finals after Sunday Showdown in Spa Francorchamps
The Ferrari Esports Series is coming to a head as the full slate of 24 sim riders is now decided. The Grand Final will take place on 6-7 November and only one talented driver is in with the chance of winning the life-changing prize on offer: a seat in the official Ferrari esports team.
The final names were selected thanks to the fourth and final Championship round, which took place yesterday on the Spa Franco.
The professional race was won by French driver Arnaud Lacombe, the real dominator of these October races, and able to win 4 races in a row. Podium has been completed with Polish Kamil Pawlowski and the Italian Giovanni De Salvo taking second and third place. These drivers also ended up in the first three places of the competition, gaining the opportunity to participate in November’s Grand Finals together with Danilo Santoro, Giorgio Simonini, Jesùs Sicilia, Kevin Siclari, Corrado Ciriello, Chris Hoeke, Alex Turato, Tariq Gamil, and Cesare Penco.
Just the time to recover from the PRO race and it was time for the AM race to start: Gianfranco Giglioli (Italy) started from the pole position and was able to keep the first place until the finish line, followed by Dominik Blajer (Poland), and the other Italian Michael Romagnoli. Jarno Koch, the winner of the previous three races, ended up in fifth place and won the 2020 season of the AM Championship. These drivers, together with Marco Panero, Leonardo D’Alcamo, Norbert Morvai, Andrea Benedetti, Thomas Scibilia, Marcin Swiderek, Torben Peschke, and Mateusz Tyszkiewicz qualified for the Finals.
The final line up for the Grand Finals is particularly exciting because of the twenty-four drivers in total, twelve of them have come through the amateur ranks to take their place on the starting grid in November’s races. Four weekends of intense Championship competition have shown palpable talent in the amateur line up, and it’s entirely plausible that the coveted seat in Ferrari’s esports team could be occupied by brand new talent in 2021.
The live broadcasts for the Grand Final races can be followed on the Official Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook channels, and feature expert commentary by Nicki Shields, pit lane reporter for the FIA Formula E Championship, and Paul Jeffrey, Sim Racing expert, journalist, and voice of companies such as Sro Esports and Race Department.
Race calendar:
6-7 November 2020: PRO & AM Series Finals
